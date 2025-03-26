Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. to miss remainder of regular season

MIAMI -- Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. will miss the rest of the regular season.

The Hawks provided an update on the veteran forward’s knee injury on Wednesday evening, stating that Nance is continuing to progress through his rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated following the regular season and an update on his status will be provided at that time.

Team doctors diagnosed Nance with a right medial femoral condyle fracture after he exited the Hawks’ matchup against the Magic in Orlando during the fourth quarter. He drew a foul off Magic forward Franz Wagner and immediately grabbed his right knee. He needed assistance off the court.