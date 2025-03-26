Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. to miss remainder of regular season

MIAMI -- Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. will miss the rest of the regular season.
The Hawks provided an update on the veteran forward’s knee injury on Wednesday evening, stating that Nance is continuing to progress through his rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated following the regular season and an update on his status will be provided at that time.
Team doctors diagnosed Nance with a right medial femoral condyle fracture after he exited the Hawks’ matchup against the Magic in Orlando during the fourth quarter. He drew a foul off Magic forward Franz Wagner and immediately grabbed his right knee. He needed assistance off the court.
He returned to Atlanta where further evaluation and imaging showed a non-displaced fracture. Wednesday’s update lines up with the team’s original timeline for when it said it would re-evaluate Nance.
The Hawks have 11 games remaining in the regular season, starting with Thursday’s matchup against the Heat. They have a half-game lead over the Magic for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Hawks say Clint Capela to miss three to four weeks with finger injury
Capela returned from an extended absence because of family reasons, but the injury did not heal, and he underwent an MRI on Monday to determine what was wrong.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?
The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.
Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts
The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.
How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival
The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.