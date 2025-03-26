Atlanta Hawks
Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. to miss remainder of regular season

Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr., left, goes up to shoot as Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, second from right, and guard Gary Harris (14) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

1 hour ago

MIAMI -- Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. will miss the rest of the regular season.

The Hawks provided an update on the veteran forward’s knee injury on Wednesday evening, stating that Nance is continuing to progress through his rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated following the regular season and an update on his status will be provided at that time.

Team doctors diagnosed Nance with a right medial femoral condyle fracture after he exited the Hawks’ matchup against the Magic in Orlando during the fourth quarter. He drew a foul off Magic forward Franz Wagner and immediately grabbed his right knee. He needed assistance off the court.

He returned to Atlanta where further evaluation and imaging showed a non-displaced fracture. Wednesday’s update lines up with the team’s original timeline for when it said it would re-evaluate Nance.

The Hawks have 11 games remaining in the regular season, starting with Thursday’s matchup against the Heat. They have a half-game lead over the Magic for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

