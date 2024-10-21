Atlanta Hawks

Hawks down Kobe Bufkin to start new season

Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin, right, pushes past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Oklahoma City.

The Hawks will be down Kobe Bufkin to start the season, according to the team. On Monday, the Hawks announced that the sophomore guard sustained a right shoulder injury during Saturday’s practice.

The 21-year-old will be listed as out for the Hawks season opener against the Nets on Wednesday. He is undergoing testing and evaluation and the Hawks will provide an update as appropriate.

The team had looked at Bufkin in several lineups as a primary ballhandler when veteran guard Trae Young went to the bench. The Hawks still planned to have a secondary ballhandler and have several players on the that have the skills to create for other players. So, they won’t have to do too much shifting in the rotation as Bufkin recuperates from his most recent injury.

The Hawks drafted Bufkin in 2023 with the 15th overall pick and has dealt with several injuries in his short career. The guard missed time last season with a thumb injury, as well as a big toe injury.

