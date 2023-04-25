Hawks’ Dejounte Murray takes ‘full responsibility’ for Game 4 confrontation

Murray and the team learned of the suspension Monday after the team had arrived in Boston.

“My reaction was, (it’s) out of my control,” he said. “It is what it is. You know, those types of things where it’s out of your control, and you just wait to see the results, really. That’s pretty much how I took it.”

Murray, who has averaged 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals in the playoffs, took accountability for what happened on Sunday. But in explaining what led to the incident, he alluded to having a less-than-positive history with Petraitis dating to when he played for the Spurs.

“And even just with that, you know the individual goes back to San Antonio, where I don’t know why that person, you know, treated me the way he treated me over the years,” he said. “And when I mean ‘treat me,’ you know, I’m just a guy that likes to have conversations, especially with the referees. And you ask 98% of the refs, why they greet me, you know, before games, they’ll tell you. Because I’m one of the most respectful ones. You know, I don’t cry about calls. I don’t you know, disrespect them, call them out their names, or none of that. You know, so, you know, whatever happened happened.

“I just feel like we all should be held accountable – from players, coaches, even the referees. It shouldn’t be one-sided, you know? It should all be fair. It all should be, like I said, we all should be held accountable. You know, it’s not just the players out there, it’s the coaches coaching. You got the referees reffing the game.

“But at the end of the day, I’m a grown man. You know I hold my own, and I take full responsibility for not being able to play for my teammates and you know, the fans and just the organization as a whole.”