Dejounte Murray gets one-game suspension, wil miss Game 5

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Hawks will be without Dejounte Murray for their elimination Game 5 of the Eastern Conference playoff series against the Celtics.

The guard was suspended for one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official, it was announced Monday by Joe Dumars, the NBA’s Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 129-121 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 on Sunday night. Following the loss, video showed that Murray bumped official Gediminas Petraitis while it appeared he was complaining. Murray headed directly toward Petraitis as time expired and shouted in the official’s face as he bumped into him. After taking several steps after bumping Petraitis, Murray turned and pointed. Teammate Aaron Holiday immediately intervened and helped escort Murray off the floor with other team personnel.

Murray was not in the Hawks locker room when reporters entered following the game.

Hawks coach Quin Synder is scheduled to speak to the media at 6 p.m. Monday in advance of Tuesday’s Game 5 in Boston.

Earlier in the game, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum pushed Petratis after drawing a hard foul from Hawks center Clint Capela and guard Trae Young. The two contested a layup from Tatum and the Celtics forward fell to the ground. He immediately got up and pushed Petratis out of his way when the official went to talk to him. No penalty against Tatum was announced by the NBA at the time of the Murray suspension.

The Hawks trail the best-of-seven series 3-1.

