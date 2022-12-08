BreakingNews
Hawks’ Dejounte Murray out two weeks with ankle sprain; Young misses practice

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 20 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Guard Dejounte Murray will be sidelined at least two weeks with a left ankle sprain, the Hawks announced Thursday evening.

Murray, the Hawks’ second-leading scorer at 20.8 points per game, underwent an MRI on Thursday after sustaining the injury in Wednesday’s 113-89 loss to the Knicks. In a statement from the team, the MRI confirmed a left ankle sprain with associated swelling. Murray will be out approximately two weeks, and his return to play will be updated as appropriate.

The team will play seven games in the next two weeks, beginning Friday at Brooklyn.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said star guard Trae Young woke up Thursday morning not feeling well and later missed the team’s afternoon practice. The team will evaluate his status Friday before the Nets game.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

The Hawks (13-12) have been without John Collins (right ankle sprain) and De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) for the past three games. McMillan said Hunter was feeling better and did some things, but he did not participate in the walk-through portion of practice.

Should the Hawks have to go without Young in Friday’s game against the Nets, they will play without their four leading scorers and two of their top four rebounders.

The Hawks and Nets tip off at 7:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center.

