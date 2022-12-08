Hawks’ Dejounte Murray out two weeks with ankle sprain; Young misses practice

Murray, the Hawks’ second-leading scorer at 20.8 points per game, underwent an MRI on Thursday after sustaining the injury in Wednesday’s 113-89 loss to the Knicks. In a statement from the team, the MRI confirmed a left ankle sprain with associated swelling. Murray will be out approximately two weeks, and his return to play will be updated as appropriate.

The team will play seven games in the next two weeks, beginning Friday at Brooklyn.