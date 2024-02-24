Hawks coach Quin Snyder ejected from Friday’s game vs. Raptors

The Hawks were forced to finish Friday’s game against the Raptors without head coach Quin Snyder, who was ejected in the second quarter.

With 4:25 to play before halftime, Snyder marched up to official Eric Dalen while getting into his face after referees did not call Raptors center Jakob Poetl for a moving screen. Poetl’s screen sent Hawks guard Trae Young to the ground with what appeared to be an injured hip.

Young’s apparent injury sparked Snyder’s ire with the night’s officiating and the coach unloaded on Dalen. After Snyder pointed his finger toward Dalen and pointed his finger at Young laying on the sideline, the official issued two technical fouls to the Hawks coach and ejected him from the game.