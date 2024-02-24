Hawks coach Quin Snyder ejected from Friday’s game vs. Raptors

The Hawks were forced to finish Friday’s game against the Raptors without head coach Quin Snyder, who was ejected in the second quarter.
With 4:25 to play before halftime, Snyder marched up to official Eric Dalen while getting into his face after referees did not call Raptors center Jakob Poetl for a moving screen. Poetl’s screen sent Hawks guard Trae Young to the ground with what appeared to be an injured hip.
Young’s apparent injury sparked Snyder’s ire with the night’s officiating and the coach unloaded on Dalen. After Snyder pointed his finger toward Dalen and pointed his finger at Young laying on the sideline, the official issued two technical fouls to the Hawks coach and ejected him from the game.
Snyder continued to shout his irritation at officials and could be seen on the television broadcast mouthing “call the foul.” Team security needed to escort the coach off the floor as he continued to let his frustration loose.
The Hawks led 49-48 at the time of the ejection and had just gained the lead after trailing by as many as 17 points. Assistant Igor Kokoskov took over the head coaching responsibilities.
There were five technical fouls called in the first half of the game - four against the Hawks. Young picked up a tech in the first quarter with Snyder’s two and another by DeAndre Hunter in the second.
Poetl picked up a technical foul with 7:21 to play before halftime.
