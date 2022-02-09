Hawks blow out undermanned Pacers

3. Trae Young and John Collins dominated on offense, with Young tallying a game-high 34 points and 11 assists in just 29 minutes and Collins adding 20 points in 20 minutes.

4. With minimal resistance, the Hawks moved the ball effortlessly and tallied a season-high 36 assists (previous season-high was 34 in a 134-122 win vs. the Timberwolves Jan. 19). Young led the way with 11 assists, Delon Wright added five, De’Andre Hunter and Huerter each added four, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari had three, Bogdan Bogdanovic had two and John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, Kevin Knox and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had one each.

“Twenty-two assists at the half was just unbelievable, and then 36 for the game, we can create ball movement like that when we are moving the ball,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “We have shooters that can knock down the shots. And those shots are shots that they practice every day. So we want to try to get that ball moving.”

5. After two games of uncharacteristically struggling from the 3-point line (9-for-29 in Friday’s loss to the Raptors and 5-for-25 in Sunday’s loss to the Mavericks), the Hawks went 7-for-9 from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone. Overall, they shot a season-high 51.5% from 3-point range, with Young (6-for-9) accounting for the bulk of that. Some of that may be Indiana lacking its usual defenders, but it’s good for Atlanta to find a shooting groove nonetheless.

“Coming out, guys were locked in, guys were focused on making some shots and it was good,” Young said. “I missed my last 10 before this game and so to come out and hit my first couple, it was good to see it go through, and everybody was making shots. It was great.”

Stat of the game: 51.5% (or 17-for-33, what the Hawks shot from 3-point range, a new season-high)

Star of the game: Young (had a game-high 34 points, adding 11 assists for a double-double, finishing as a plus-23)

Quotable: “I believe in the basketball gods. If you go out there and you mess with the game, it’ll come back to haunt you and our guys didn’t take that approach. They were all business all night long tonight.” (McMillan on the Hawks not taking this game lightly)