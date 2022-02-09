Hawks may sit tight at trade deadline

With the trade deadline approaching 3 p.m. Thursday, the Hawks are still listening and having conversations on potential trade scenarios, but it’s also likely they could choose not to make another move.
Things can always change, as offers and negotiations tend to pick up speed closer to the deadline, but as of Tuesday evening, there’s about a 90% chance they sit tight, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The Hawks underachieved in the first half of the season and are currently No. 10 in the Eastern Conference standings, putting them in play-in tournament contention. But they like this roster, and the feeling is that they’re just now getting healthy and may want to stick with this group and see if it can make progress as the season continues. Particularly now that key players are getting more playing time together.
From mid-December into January, COVID-19 upended the roster, with numerous players entering healthy and safety protocols. There are also a few guys who have spent a good portion of the season out injured, including Onyeka Okongwu and De’Andre Hunter, who are now healthy and contributing. The Hawks also already made a move, trading wing Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill to the Knicks in exchange for a first-round pick and Kevin Knox, and won seven games in a row from Jan. 17 to Jan. 30.
