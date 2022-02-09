Hawks may sit tight at trade deadline

Things can always change, as offers and negotiations tend to pick up speed closer to the deadline, but as of Tuesday evening, there’s about a 90% chance they sit tight, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Hawks underachieved in the first half of the season and are currently No. 10 in the Eastern Conference standings, putting them in play-in tournament contention. But they like this roster, and the feeling is that they’re just now getting healthy and may want to stick with this group and see if it can make progress as the season continues. Particularly now that key players are getting more playing time together.