Hawks announce hires to Athletic Performance team

The Hawks added some new faces to their Athletic Performance Team.
The team announced the hiring of a new Director of Integrative Health Ray Chow, who comes to the Hawks after 27 years as a massage therapist and assistant athletic trainer with the Raptors.
Other athletic performance team members include:
- Paddy Hogben (head strength and conditioning coach)
- Isaiah West (assistant strength and conditioning coach)
- Mojca “Mo” Herman (upper extremity specialist)
- Javan Francis (assistant physical therapist)
- Nick Gibson (performance coach, basketball systems)
Director of Athletic Training Scottie Parker will be back for his 10th season with the franchise along with assistants John Dusel and Takahiro Uchida.
