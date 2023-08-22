Hawks announce hires to Athletic Performance team

The Hawks added some new faces to their Athletic Performance Team.

The team announced the hiring of a new Director of Integrative Health Ray Chow, who comes to the Hawks after 27 years as a massage therapist and assistant athletic trainer with the Raptors.

Other athletic performance team members include:

- Paddy Hogben (head strength and conditioning coach)

- Isaiah West (assistant strength and conditioning coach)

- Mojca “Mo” Herman (upper extremity specialist)

- Javan Francis (assistant physical therapist)

- Nick Gibson (performance coach, basketball systems)

Director of Athletic Training Scottie Parker will be back for his 10th season with the franchise along with assistants John Dusel and Takahiro Uchida.