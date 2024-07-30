Atlanta Hawks

Hawks and State Farm Arena add new executive to oversee facilities

Hawks players are introduced as the hardwood court is specially decorated with the Peach emblem before their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at State Farm Arena on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By
1 hour ago

The Hawks and State Farm Arena announced the hiring of a new executive in a recently created role Tuesday. The team shared that it tapped Amanda Mann as its new executive vice president and chief facilities officer.

Mann comes to the Hawks from Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and will manage all of the team’s properties’ operations, including their business offices within Centennial Tower and the team’s practice facility at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex in Brookhaven. She also will oversee the event, facility and financial management at State Farm Arena.

“I have always admired the culture of the Hawks organization and the vision that Tony (Ressler) and Steve (Koonin) have for the arena and fan experience,” Mann said in a statement provided by the Hawks. “The arena renovations changed the landscape of how fans experience games, concerts and other events, and I am honored to contribute to the Hawks’ and State Farm Arena’s future. My family and I are excited to be a part of the community and experience the beauty and diversity of Atlanta.”

Before her new role, Mann has worked for the Rockets (2006-16), where she served as vice president of booking and event operations. In Houston, she led the winning bid and the execution of the 2013 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Mann also spent time with the Trail Blazers (2016-22), where she served as senior vice president of Rose Quarter Operations, General Manager.

Over her 25-year career, Mann has earned recognition for her work from Sports Business Journal (‘Game Changers’ 2021), VenuesNow (‘Women of Influence’ 2020) and the Portland Business Journal (40 Under 40 – 2019).

Mann becomes the first woman to lead arena operations in the franchise’s 56-year history.

