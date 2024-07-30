Hawks and State Farm Arena add new executive to oversee facilities

The Hawks and State Farm Arena announced the hiring of a new executive in a recently created role Tuesday. The team shared that it tapped Amanda Mann as its new executive vice president and chief facilities officer.

Mann comes to the Hawks from Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and will manage all of the team’s properties’ operations, including their business offices within Centennial Tower and the team’s practice facility at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex in Brookhaven. She also will oversee the event, facility and financial management at State Farm Arena.

“I have always admired the culture of the Hawks organization and the vision that Tony (Ressler) and Steve (Koonin) have for the arena and fan experience,” Mann said in a statement provided by the Hawks. “The arena renovations changed the landscape of how fans experience games, concerts and other events, and I am honored to contribute to the Hawks’ and State Farm Arena’s future. My family and I are excited to be a part of the community and experience the beauty and diversity of Atlanta.”