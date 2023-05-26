X

Hawks add Igor Kokoskov to Quin Snyder’s coaching staff

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The Hawks continue to round out their coaching staff. The team added Igor Kokoskov, a former Suns coach and longtime NBA assistant, as Quin Snyder’s top assistant for next season.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

This will be the third time that Snyder and Kokoskov have teamed. Kokoskov served as an assistant for Snyder at Missouri from 1999-2000 before joining the Clippers as an assistant the following year. He joined Snyder’s staff with the Jazz for three seasons in 2015 after working as an assistant with the Pistons, Suns, Cavaliers and Magic.

He then coached the Suns for 2018-19 season.

Since then, Kokoskov has had stints with the Kings, Mavericks and Nets.

Kokoskov joins Mike Brey, Jeff Watkinson and Steven Klei, who signed deals with the team earlier this year.

The Hawks finished the regular season 13-15 under Snyder’s lead before downing the Heat in the play-in tournament. They took the Celtics to a Game 6 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Fugitive Georgia lab ‘kingpin’ smuggled millions to Middle East, court records allege4h ago

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
4h ago

Suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff indicted on murder charge
4h ago

BREAKING: Hyundai, LG to build $4.3B battery plant near Savannah
11h ago

BREAKING: Hyundai, LG to build $4.3B battery plant near Savannah
11h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference
4h ago
The Latest

Hawks to host exhibition game at home of G League affiliate
Spurs win NBA draft lottery, can take phenom Victor Wembanyama
Quin Snyder Q&A: ‘We’ve got a lot of work to do’ as Hawks move forward
Featured

Credit: Linda Stahl

Bill Torpy: Why Memorial Day is also a happy anniversary
4h ago
5/26 Mike Luckovich: Tina Turner
20h ago
A timeline of the Justin Ross Harris case
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top