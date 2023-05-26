Hawks add Igor Kokoskov to Quin Snyder’s coaching staff

The Hawks continue to round out their coaching staff. The team added Igor Kokoskov, a former Suns coach and longtime NBA assistant, as Quin Snyder’s top assistant for next season.

This will be the third time that Snyder and Kokoskov have teamed. Kokoskov served as an assistant for Snyder at Missouri from 1999-2000 before joining the Clippers as an assistant the following year. He joined Snyder’s staff with the Jazz for three seasons in 2015 after working as an assistant with the Pistons, Suns, Cavaliers and Magic.

He then coached the Suns for 2018-19 season.

Since then, Kokoskov has had stints with the Kings, Mavericks and Nets.

Kokoskov joins Mike Brey, Jeff Watkinson and Steven Klei, who signed deals with the team earlier this year.

The Hawks finished the regular season 13-15 under Snyder’s lead before downing the Heat in the play-in tournament. They took the Celtics to a Game 6 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.