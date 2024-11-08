Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Five Hawks games returning to Peachtree TV

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) plays defense against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

AP

AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) plays defense against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen) (AP)
By
1 minute ago

Hawks fans will be able to catch some of the 2024-25 season on Peachtree TV, according to the team. The Hawks announced Friday that they partnered with Gray’s Peachtree TV to simulcast five games for free.

Peachtree TV will air select Hawks games beginning with the Hawks’ first NBA Cup home game Nov. 15 against the Wizards. This is the second consecutive season in which the Hawks have broadcast games on Peachtree TV.

These games have been made available to air over local channels as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (formerly Bally Sports Southeast). Peachtree TV and the Peachtree Sports Network will simulcast FanDuel Sports Network’s production of the games.

The channel will air both home and road matchups, including:

Nov. 15 versus the Wizards, Nov. 22 at the Bulls and Dec. 6 versus the Lakers.

The remaining games will be determined at a later date.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

The agreement will bring live games to Hawks fans in the Atlanta market through Peachtree TV’s free over the air broadcasts along with its carriage on all major cable and satellite pay-TV systems including Xfinity, Spectrum, DirecTV, and Dish Network. Peachtree TV also is available on YouTube TV and Hulu.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Historic night for Hawks rookie Zacch Risacher shows ‘no label’ on what he can do
Placeholder Image

AP

Hawks guard Trae Young fans flames of rivalry with Knicks fans
Placeholder Image

AP

Zaccharie Risacher posts 33 points to lift Atlanta Hawks over the Knicks
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Trae Young suffers rib sprain in loss to Celtics, joins long list of injured Hawks
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Historic night for Hawks rookie Zacch Risacher shows ‘no label’ on what he can do
Hawks guard Trae Young fans flames of rivalry with Knicks fans
Zaccharie Risacher posts 33 points to lift Atlanta Hawks over the Knicks
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose