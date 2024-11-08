Five Hawks games returning to Peachtree TV

Hawks fans will be able to catch some of the 2024-25 season on Peachtree TV, according to the team. The Hawks announced Friday that they partnered with Gray’s Peachtree TV to simulcast five games for free.

Peachtree TV will air select Hawks games beginning with the Hawks’ first NBA Cup home game Nov. 15 against the Wizards. This is the second consecutive season in which the Hawks have broadcast games on Peachtree TV.

These games have been made available to air over local channels as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (formerly Bally Sports Southeast). Peachtree TV and the Peachtree Sports Network will simulcast FanDuel Sports Network’s production of the games.