Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin ready to return to Hawks

Bogdanovic and Bufkin were originally expected to miss at least four weeks before the medical staff planned to re-evaluate them. But they progressed well and were looked at earlier and the team hoped they could return on the current road trip.

This would mark Bogdanovic’s first game since the the Hawks‘ season opener, as well as Bufkin’s season debut.

Like forward De’Andre Hunter, neither Bogdanovic nor Bufkin suited up for the team‘s loss to the Trail Blazers.

The team has taken the approach of sitting recently returned players on the second of back-to-back games. The Hawks expected Hunter, who missed 11 of the past 12, to return to the rotation Monday night.

With the game marking the second of back-to-back games, the Hawks ruled out wing Vit Krejci (right adductor strain). The 24-year-old returned to the lineup on Sunday.

The Hawks and Kings tip off at 10 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.