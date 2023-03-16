Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks agree to contract extension

This season, Bogdanovic has averaged 14 points per game on 40% shooting on 3-point shots and has become a key piece of the team’s second unit. Since the return from the All-Star break last month, Bogdanovic has knocked down 50% of his 5.1 3-pointers in 23 minutes per game.

The Hawks lacked outside shooting for much of the early part of the season in Bogdanovic’s absence because of his rehab from offseason knee surgery. Upon his return, though, he instantly gave the team a jolt from deep before injuries forced the Hawks to elevate him to the starting unit.