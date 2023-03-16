Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks agree to contract extension

The Hawks and Bogdan Bogdanovic agreed to a new deal, according to people familiar with the situation. The Hawks sharpshooter signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension.
Bogdanovic was set to enter next season with an $18 million player option, but the 30-year-old declined it. Now he begins next season under the terms of the new contract.
ESPN reported the extension first.
This season, Bogdanovic has averaged 14 points per game on 40% shooting on 3-point shots and has become a key piece of the team’s second unit. Since the return from the All-Star break last month, Bogdanovic has knocked down 50% of his 5.1 3-pointers in 23 minutes per game.
The Hawks lacked outside shooting for much of the early part of the season in Bogdanovic’s absence because of his rehab from offseason knee surgery. Upon his return, though, he instantly gave the team a jolt from deep before injuries forced the Hawks to elevate him to the starting unit.
The addition of Saddiq Bey also has given the team an increase in production from outside.
For now, the Hawks will head into the 2023-24 season with at least seven players under guaranteed deals: Clint Capela, John Collins, AJ Griffin, De’Andre Hunter, Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and Bogdanovic. The Hawks have a few more decisions to make with Onyeka Okongwu and Bey heading into the final year of their rookie deals. Murray also is heading into the final year of his contract.
