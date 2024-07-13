Atlanta Hawks

Bally Sports picks up Hawks Summer League games versus Lakers, Bulls

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) and forward Justin Champagnie during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

By
59 minutes ago

Hawks fans will have another way to catch the Hawks in NBA Summer League action. Bally Sports picked up the team’s third and fourth games of the tournament.

Fans can watch the Hawks’ Summer League contest against the Lakers on Bally Sports Southeast and ESPN at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bally Sports also will televise the matchup against the Bulls at 6 p.m. Friday on Bally Sports South and NBA TV.

The regional network will run the game concurrently air the national broadcast. So, fans will still have to wait a little longer before they can hear the voices of Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and analyst Dominique Wilkins.

The Hawks lost to the Wizards in their 2024 Summer League debut Friday, but still have a shot at making it to the finals with three more games to go.

Top pick Zaccharie Risacher put up a solid debut and will look to build off the experience.

The rookie and his teammates return to action Sunday against the Spurs.

