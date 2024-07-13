Bally Sports picks up Hawks Summer League games versus Lakers, Bulls

Hawks fans will have another way to catch the Hawks in NBA Summer League action. Bally Sports picked up the team’s third and fourth games of the tournament.

Fans can watch the Hawks’ Summer League contest against the Lakers on Bally Sports Southeast and ESPN at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bally Sports also will televise the matchup against the Bulls at 6 p.m. Friday on Bally Sports South and NBA TV.

The regional network will run the game concurrently air the national broadcast. So, fans will still have to wait a little longer before they can hear the voices of Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and analyst Dominique Wilkins.