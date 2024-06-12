AJC NBA mock draft: Hawks select Alexandre Sarr with No. 1 pick

2. Wizards: Zaccharie Risacher (France). The Wizards would get another playmaker and strong shooter to the group that already have. The 19-year-old has plenty of versatility that would allow the Wizards to move him up or down the lineup. The Wizards have a number of wings in the rotation, but Risacher has shown versatility and promise on defense that they’ll want to take advantage of.

3. Rockets via Nets: Donovan Clingan (Connecticut). While the Rockets may not need another center with two under contract, there’s nothing wrong with adding depth in the frontcourt. The 7-2 center could give them another option against some of the bigs of the Western Conference and immediately would add a formidable interior presence.

4. Spurs: Reed Sheppard (Kentucky). Draft analysts have praised Sheppard – the son of former Kentucky star and Mr. Georgia Basketball Jeff Sheppard – for his feel for the game and unselfishness as a playmaker. The Spurs are in need of another playmaker to complement the skill set of last year’s top overall pick in Victor Wembanyama. Sheppard shot 52% from 3-point range and could bolster the team’s outside shooting after it shot 34% last season.

5. Pistons: Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite). Though the Pistons already added a wing with size when they drafted Ausar Thompson last year, there’s never a shortage for need of a big wing. Buzelis’ feel for the game would pair nicely alongside the young pieces the Pistons have, and his athletic ability would add another layer to an offense that needed a jolt at times during games last season.

6. Hornets: Stephon Castle (UConn)

7. Trail Blazers: Cody Williams (Colorado)

8. Spurs via Raptors: Devin Carter (Providence)

9. Grizzlies: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

10. Jazz: Robert Dillingham (Kentucky)

11. Bulls: Ron Holland (G League Ignite)

12. Thunder via Rockets: Nikola Topic (Serbia)

13. Kings: Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor)

14. Trail Blazers via Warriors: Kel’el Ware (Indiana)