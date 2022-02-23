After All-Star break, Hawks feel refreshed heading into tough stretch

“It’s a tough stretch, and we know that,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Wednesday. “It’s just, the focus is on the opponent in front of us. Chicago is playing really good basketball. That’s where our focus is at. Our attention is to come out and play a really good game and try to get a ‘W’ up in Chicago.”

Entering this pivotal period, the good news is the Hawks came back from the break recharged.

“Most guys, even if they stayed in town, they really got some rest,” McMillan said. “This is really needed for our guys, and I think guys, they try to take advantage of that. The main thing is that, what we told them before, mentally and physically get what you need. So if you need to get those days off and you need to get a rest and get away, do that. We have to come in … and have ourselves ready for this stretch of 24 games that we have to play.”

With only 24 games remaining and the regular season ending in about a month-and-a-half, each game left is vital, Huerter said. And there’s a slimmer margin for error for the Hawks, who can’t afford a losing streak or bad stretch.

“There’s pressure in every game from here on out,” Huerter said. “Obviously, we need wins. We’re not looking at the next four, we’re looking at the next one, and that’s how we can go in and win in Chicago (on Thursday), so we’re going to start with that. ... We’re fine. We’ve got no more time to dig ourselves holes. I think we’ve done that a couple times this year, lost four or five games in a row or we put ourselves in pretty bad position. We don’t have time to do that, but if we can stack wins and put together a streak or two to end the season, we’re going to be right there in the mix where we need to be.”