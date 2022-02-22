Collins ‘feeling better’ but unable to practice Tuesday

“That’s sort of been the process, rest and let it heal a little bit, then slowly, gradually introduce impact and all that stuff,” Collins said.

There’s no timetable for a return for Collins yet, and the prospect of him missing more time is tough on both him and the Hawks. As of Tuesday, they occupy the East’s No. 10 spot, but are hoping to climb rapidly in the season’s final third, which begins in Chicago Thursday.

“Extremely eager,” Collins said about wanting to get back playing. “Not a great time for me to go out at all. I don’t think anybody likes going out, but just to go out right now, at a crucial, pivotal point, a couple games out of the playoffs. And we just want to make the most of all the games we get. So definitely not ideal. That’s why I’m praying and doing everything I can to hopefully get back a little sooner and get right.”

Right now, the biggest parts of his game affected are explosiveness and speed, he thinks. He also added that his pain level isn’t high, another positive sign.

“I definitely feel like we’re doing the right things, taking the right steps to make me feel better, trying to get small things, orthotics, foot treatment, whatever we can do,” Collins said. “Not to speak from history, or experience, but I don’t have a big injury record, so I’m hoping I can heal it and get it right... On whatever day I feel good I want to keep feeling like that.”