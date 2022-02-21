Hamburger icon
Hawks Report podcast: All-Star weekend and the Hawks’ stretch run

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

In Monday’s episode of the Hawks Report, beat writer and host Sarah K. Spencer discusses Trae Young’s All-Star weekend and the team gearing up for its final 24 games of the season.

The Hawks are two games under .500 (28-30) and in the No. 10 seed but still hoping to finish in the top six in the Eastern Conference standings and avoid the play-in tournament.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon MusiciHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

