Hawks Report podcast: All-Star weekend and the Hawks’ stretch run

In Monday’s episode of the Hawks Report, beat writer and host Sarah K. Spencer discusses Trae Young’s All-Star weekend and the team gearing up for its final 24 games of the season.
The Hawks are two games under .500 (28-30) and in the No. 10 seed but still hoping to finish in the top six in the Eastern Conference standings and avoid the play-in tournament.
You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.
About the Author
Editors' Picks