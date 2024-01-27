Atlanta Hawks

A look inside the feat of scoring 70 points in an NBA game

The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Atlanta. The Mavericks won, 148-143, as Doncic scored a franchise-record 73 points. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Atlanta. The Mavericks won, 148-143, as Doncic scored a franchise-record 73 points. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
16 minutes ago

In the aftermath of Luka Doncic’s scoring show against the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night, when he scored 73 points, here’s a look inside the feat of scoring at least 70 in an NBA game, a mark that has been accomplished 15 times, by 10 players.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

-Elgin Baylor of the Lakers was the first player to do it, with 71 points against the Knicks on Nov. 15, 1960. He held the record for a little more than a year.

-After Baylor put up 71, Wilt Chamberlain reached 70 or more six times before another player scored that many. In fact, Chamberlain (six total) is the only player who has scored 70 or more in a game more than once.

-Chamberlain holds the NBA record for points in a game, with 100 against the Knicks on March 2, 1962. Kobe Bryant is the only other player to score 80 in a game (81 vs. the Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006).

-Chamberlain’s six games with 70 or more, all with the then-Philadelphia Warriors, occurred in a span of 15 months and two days, from Dec. 8, 1961 to March 10, 1963.

Here are those six games:

78-Dec. 8, 1961 vs. the Lakers (L, 3OT)

73-Jan. 13, 1962 vs. the Chicago Packers (W)

100-March 2, 1962 vs. the Knicks (W)

72-Nov. 3, 1962 vs. the Lakers (L)

73-Nov. 16, 1962 vs. the Knicks (W)

70-March 10, 1963 vs. the Syracuse Nationals (L)

-Chamberlain and Baylor are the only players to combine at least 25 rebounds with 70 points. Baylor recorded 25 on the night he scored 71. Chamberlain had 25 rebounds to go with his 100 points, 36 with his 73 points against the Packers and 43 with his 78 points against the Lakers.

-After Chamberlain’s final 70-point game, no NBA player scored that many until David Thompson of the Nuggets scored 73 in a loss to the Pistons on April 9, 1978.

-Since Thompson scored his 73, seven players have reached the 70-point mark, two of those coming this season and two in the 2022-23 season. Here are the seven:

Kobe Bryant (Lakers)-81 on Jan. 22, 2006, a victory against the Raptors

Luka Doncic (Mavericks)-73 on Jan. 26, 2024, a victory against the Hawks

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)-71 on Jan. 2, 2023, an overtime victory against the Bulls

Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)-71 on Feb. 26, 2023, a victory against the Rockets

David Robinson (Spurs)-71 on April 24, 1994, a victory against the Clippers

Devin Booker (Suns)-70 on March 24, 2017, a loss against the Celtics

Joel Embiid (76ers)-70 on Jan. 22, 2024, a victory against the Spurs

-Embiid and Doncic hit the 70-mark four days apart, the closest together of the 15 games and nine days closer than the 13 days between Chamberlain’s two games in November 1962.

-A bonus note: Chamberlain scored 60 or more points 32 times.

NBA players with 70 more points in a game

100 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) March 2, 1962

81 Kobe Bryant (Lakers) Jan. 22, 2006

78 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) Dec. 8, 1961

73 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) Jan. 13, 1962

73 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) Nov. 16, 1962

73 David Thompson (Nuggets) April 9, 1978

73 Luka Doncic (Mavs) Jan. 26, 2024

72 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) Nov. 3, 1962

71 Elgin Baylor (Lakers) Nov. 15, 1960

71 David Robinson (Spurs) April 24, 1994

71 Donovan Mitchell (Cavs) Jan. 2, 2023

71 Damian Lillard (Blazers) Feb. 26, 2023

70 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) March 10, 1963

70 Devin Booker (Suns) March 24, 2017

70 Joel Embiid (76ers) Jan. 22, 2024

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top