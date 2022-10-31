Falcons’ Younghoe Koo: ‘I just try to stick to my process and stay even’

Here’s what Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo had to say after his game-winning 41-yard field goal lifted the Falcons to a 37-34 overtime victory over the Panthers on Sunday:
On staying detached from emotion: “You know, we speak about that as a team. We don’t try to ride the roller coaster, that emotional roller coaster. When things go good, things go bad, I just try to stick to my process and stay even.”
On the game-winning kick: “It was Liam’s (McCullough) first game-winning snap. It was awesome. It was great. Bradley (Pinion) did a great job holding. The operation was good. (The) front did a good job blocking up front and making my job easier. It was a team effort.”
On staying calm: “We work it every day. Whether we’re kicking by ourselves on the field or with the team in a game, it’s the same snap, same hold, same kick, and I just try to visualize that every time.”
On the last couple of minutes of the game: “I was trying to emotionally detach from all of that and trying to avoid that emotional roller coaster and just stay even. Just stick to my process and get ready for the kick.”
On the feeling of getting a chance for a game-winning kick: “I was telling myself at the net, you never know. Nobody cares if I’m like, ‘Hey, I thought the game was over,’ and I miss my kick, nobody cares. I just have to stay locked in. The defense did a great job stopping them from getting in the end zone, and then our offense did a great job getting in field-goal range. Field-goal team did a great job with the operation. It was a team effort, for sure.”
On being in first place in the division: “We understand (where) we’re at. We understand how far we’ve come, but also it’s Week 8, Week 9, we have a lot of football left. Win, lose, draw, we’re just going to go back to work, and that’s our mentality. I love this team and looking forward to getting back to work.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author