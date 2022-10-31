Falcons’ Younghoe Koo: ‘I just try to stick to my process and stay even’

On the feeling of getting a chance for a game-winning kick: “I was telling myself at the net, you never know. Nobody cares if I’m like, ‘Hey, I thought the game was over,’ and I miss my kick, nobody cares. I just have to stay locked in. The defense did a great job stopping them from getting in the end zone, and then our offense did a great job getting in field-goal range. Field-goal team did a great job with the operation. It was a team effort, for sure.”

On being in first place in the division: “We understand (where) we’re at. We understand how far we’ve come, but also it’s Week 8, Week 9, we have a lot of football left. Win, lose, draw, we’re just going to go back to work, and that’s our mentality. I love this team and looking forward to getting back to work.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD