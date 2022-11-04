X-factor for Falcons-Chargers: The return of Cordarrelle Patterson?

Running backs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams formed a nice committee while Patterson was out. Huntley rushed for a career-high 91 yards against the Panthers.

“I wouldn’t say it changes anything,” offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. “If you have a helmet on Sunday, we’re going to try to find a way to use you to the best of your ability. It’s no different if CP’s back or not back.”

Allgeier scored on a 25-yard screen pass against the Panthers, while Williams has averaged 5.8 yard per carry on 10 carries.

“We’re in a situation where it’s our job as coaches to understand the roster that’s going to be up (active for the game), and part of my job is to make sure we put those guys in the best position,” Ragone said. “The way I see it is, if he’s up or he’s not up, it’s about getting everybody who hasn’t had a chance to play, putting them in the best position to be successful.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD