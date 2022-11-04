ajc logo
X

X-factor for Falcons-Chargers: The return of Cordarrelle Patterson?

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Running back Cordarrelle Patterson’s 21-day activation period from injured reserve started Wednesday.

If Patterson plays Sunday, that will boost the Falcons’ already strong rushing attack. Patterson, who likely will be a game-time decision, will be the X-factor when the Falcons (4-4) play the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“He’s one of the top playmakers in the (NFL),” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “As dangerous of a player as there is in the league.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Even with Patterson missing the past four games, the Falcons remained one of the top rushing teams in the league. The Falcons average 158.1 yards rushing per game, which ranks fifth in the league. The Chargers give up 137.6 yards rushing per game, which ranks 27th.

Patterson was on pace for a 1,600-yard season before he was placed on injured reserve after four games. He wants to play, but was testing his conditioning this week.

Running backs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams formed a nice committee while Patterson was out. Huntley rushed for a career-high 91 yards against the Panthers.

“I wouldn’t say it changes anything,” offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. “If you have a helmet on Sunday, we’re going to try to find a way to use you to the best of your ability. It’s no different if CP’s back or not back.”

Allgeier scored on a 25-yard screen pass against the Panthers, while Williams has averaged 5.8 yard per carry on 10 carries.

“We’re in a situation where it’s our job as coaches to understand the roster that’s going to be up (active for the game), and part of my job is to make sure we put those guys in the best position,” Ragone said. “The way I see it is, if he’s up or he’s not up, it’s about getting everybody who hasn’t had a chance to play, putting them in the best position to be successful.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons 15h ago

Georgia great Vince Dooley buried in Athens
18h ago

Credit: Tony Dejak

Thomson’s Ray Guy, first Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72
18h ago

Credit: Chuck Burton

Chase Elliott goes for NASCAR Cup Series title No. 2 on Sunday
11h ago

Credit: Chuck Burton

Chase Elliott goes for NASCAR Cup Series title No. 2 on Sunday
11h ago

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Falcons’ pass defense bracing for major challenge
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Keith Birmingham

Where to watch, listen, stream Chargers at Falcons
14m ago
Do Falcons have enough to maintain their first-place status in NFC South?
12h ago
Chargers coach Brandon Staley on the Falcons: ‘They play really hard’
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
1h ago
Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
22h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top