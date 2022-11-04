X-factor for Falcons-Chargers: The return of Cordarrelle Patterson?

FLOWERY BRANCH – Running back Cordarrelle Patterson’s 21-day activation period from injured reserve started Wednesday.
If Patterson plays Sunday, that will boost the Falcons’ already strong rushing attack. Patterson, who likely will be a game-time decision, will be the X-factor when the Falcons (4-4) play the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“He’s one of the top playmakers in the (NFL),” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “As dangerous of a player as there is in the league.”
Even with Patterson missing the past four games, the Falcons remained one of the top rushing teams in the league. The Falcons average 158.1 yards rushing per game, which ranks fifth in the league. The Chargers give up 137.6 yards rushing per game, which ranks 27th.
Patterson was on pace for a 1,600-yard season before he was placed on injured reserve after four games. He wants to play, but was testing his conditioning this week.
Running backs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams formed a nice committee while Patterson was out. Huntley rushed for a career-high 91 yards against the Panthers.
“I wouldn’t say it changes anything,” offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. “If you have a helmet on Sunday, we’re going to try to find a way to use you to the best of your ability. It’s no different if CP’s back or not back.”
Allgeier scored on a 25-yard screen pass against the Panthers, while Williams has averaged 5.8 yard per carry on 10 carries.
“We’re in a situation where it’s our job as coaches to understand the roster that’s going to be up (active for the game), and part of my job is to make sure we put those guys in the best position,” Ragone said. “The way I see it is, if he’s up or he’s not up, it’s about getting everybody who hasn’t had a chance to play, putting them in the best position to be successful.”
