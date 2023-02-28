Will Falcons spend their first-round pick on the defense?

Additionally, only five teams compiled fewer interceptions than the Falcons (10). The team was also tied for fewest forced fumbles (eight). Opposing quarterbacks completed 66.3% of their passes against the Falcons. Only seven teams fared worse. Some young players intrigued – linebackers DeAngelo Malone, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham and safety Richie Grant – but the defense needs more talent.

Enter new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who comes from a Saints organization that emphasized assembling a physical front seven. Nielsen almost certainly will campaign for the No. 8 overall choice to be a defender, likely a pass rusher given a) who’s projected in that range and b) his background as a defensive line coach.

Nielsen, 43, joined the Saints in 2017 and helped develop and/or maximize several notable defenders, including Cam Jordan, David Onyemata, Trey Hendrickson and Marcus Davenport. The Saints ranked among the top eight in sack total each season Nielsen was there.

So, who could be Nielsen’s next project? This class has some fascinating front-seven defenders, even beyond Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Alabama’s Will Anderson, who are both expected to be gone by the Falcons’ pick.

Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson is an athletic marvel who, with a strong combine performance, might not make it to the Falcons’ selection either. Clemson’s Myles Murphy, a Marietta native, and the powerful Lukas Van Ness (Iowa) would both fit nicely on the defense. All three possess similar builds to Nielsen’s edge rushers in New Orleans.

Georgia Tech’s Keion White could go in the top half of the first round. A player such as LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari could be an option if the Falcons traded down.

Of course, there’s a non-zero chance the Falcons could have their pick of almost any of the top pass rushers because of quarterback mania. At least two should be taken before the Falcons are on the clock.

Potentially, four QBs could be off the board: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson all have their fans, and teams are more aggressive than ever when it comes to going and getting their guy.

If all four are taken before No. 8, along with Carter and Anderson, there’d only be one additional player off the board before the Falcons draft. That might be the team’s best-case scenario assuming 1) neither Carter nor Anderson has any realistic chance at falling to them and 2) the Falcons aren’t eyeing one of those quarterbacks for themselves.

Then there are the defensive tackles including Clemson’s Bryan Bresee, Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey and Baylor’s Siaki Ika – imagine Ika’s 6-foot-4, 357-pound presence next to Jarrett. Those players would likely be considered in trade-down scenarios or in the second round. This is also a position easier to address in free agency than edge rusher.

The secondary could use upgrades, too. A.J. Terrell is among the NFL’s best cornerbacks, but there’s uncertainty beyond him. Casey Hayward is 33 (and could be a cap casualty). The secondary is mostly young, which could make the team more inclined to rely on free agency there. It’s already been linked with Bengals free-agent safety Jessie Bates.

But the Falcons could also take this opportunity to create a fearsome cornerback duo by taking whomever the franchise deems the best in the class. There isn’t a consensus No. 1 cornerback, but there are several who are projected as early-to-mid first-round picks.

Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) is expected to impress at the combine, which could make him the top cornerback. Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) is a big, 6-2 cornerback who’d pair beautifully across from Terrell. Joey Porter (Penn State), Cam Smith (South Carolina) and Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State) are projected first-round picks. Alabama’s Swiss Army knife Brian Branch, a Sandy Creek High School product, could also fit.

Still, Nielsen’s history suggests he’ll prefer building from the inside out. Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot will likely agree after seeing their team combine for just 39 sacks over the past two years. Nielsen’s Saints bested that number each season he was there.

The Falcons might consider a defensive back the best player available, in which case they’d take him, but this team needs a blue-chip pass rusher. The franchise has had one player reach double-digit sacks since 2013: Vic Beasley in 2016 (15.5). They still haven’t found a consistent, top-tier edge rusher since John Abraham. Perhaps Nielsen can creatively generate a pass rush, but letting him develop one of the draft’s better quarterback hunters is an exciting proposition.

Smith and Fontenot hope this is the final time they’re picking in the top 10. They’ve built a young nucleus, have the second-most cap space in the NFL and play in the weak NFC South. They’re expected to make sizable progress in 2023.

Acquiring another young defensive cornerstone seems like a smart move.