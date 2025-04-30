Falcons exercise fifth-year option for receiver Drake London

The Falcons have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract for receiver Drake London.

London, the Falcons’ first-round pick (No. 8 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, remains under contract through 2026.

In his first three seasons, the former Southern California receiver has totaled 241 catches for 3,042 yards and 15 touchdowns in 50 games, including 48 starts.