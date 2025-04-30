Atlanta Falcons
Falcons exercise fifth-year option for receiver Drake London

London is under contract with Atlanta through the 2026 season.
The Falcons exercised the fifth-year contract option for receiver Drake London, keeping him under team control through the 2026 season.

1 hour ago

The Falcons have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract for receiver Drake London.

London, the Falcons’ first-round pick (No. 8 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, remains under contract through 2026.

In his first three seasons, the former Southern California receiver has totaled 241 catches for 3,042 yards and 15 touchdowns in 50 games, including 48 starts.

London started all 17 games last season and led the team in receptions and receiving yards for the third consecutive season. He finished with 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns, all single-season career highs.

He joined Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) as the only four players in the league with at least 100 catches, 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns.

