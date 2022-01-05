Hamburger icon
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons

Quarterback Archie Manning (8) of the New Orleans Saints struggles in the clutches of defensive end Claude Humphrey (87) of the Atlanta Falcons in first half action at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., Dec. 18, 1977. Humphrey's tackle dropped Manning near the Saints goal line. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly)
Quarterback Archie Manning (8) of the New Orleans Saints struggles in the clutches of defensive end Claude Humphrey (87) of the Atlanta Falcons in first half action at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., Dec. 18, 1977. Humphrey's tackle dropped Manning near the Saints goal line. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

What you should know about Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Time: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox – Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler. Analyst: Mark Sanchez. Sideline: Laura Okmin.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas starts at 2:25 p.m.

Satellite radio: Atlanta Falcons - (Sirius 135, XM 229). New Orleans Saints (Sirius 119, XM 348)

(Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

