Where to watch, listen, livestream Bengals at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Friday’s exhibition game between the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) and the Falcons (1-0), which is set for 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox 5. Play-by-play: Justin Kutcher. Analysts: D.J. Shockley and Coy Wire. Sideline: Jen Hale.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 226. Bengals channel 380.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

The Bow Tie Chronicles