BreakingNews
DeKalb says it’s fixed ballot error for Atlanta school board race

Where to watch, listen and livestream Falcons at Buccaneers

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
16 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (3-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2), which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

TV: Fox. Play-by-Play: Chris Myers. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Sideline: Kristina Pink.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson, with Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain as studio producers at 11 a.m.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 135 or 386 or the App. Buccaneers channel 83 or 226 or the App. (Games also are available on the SiriusXM App. Fans can find their team’s channel under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab or by searching their team’s name.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

State officials offer $10K reward after arson at state farmers market2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
DeKalb says it’s fixed ballot error for Atlanta school board race
30m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia awarded $249 million grant to boost electric grid resilience
21m ago

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
The evolution of Atlanta’s hip-hop dance scene
1h ago

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
The evolution of Atlanta’s hip-hop dance scene
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Young Thug case: Fulton prosecutors kept potential juror under surveillance
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons receiver Van Jefferson jumped into role on offense
1h ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Ridder’s interceptions: ‘We have to eliminate those’
2h ago
Giants sign Joshua Miles from Falcons’ practice squad
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
37m ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top