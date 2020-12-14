What the Falcons said after the 20-17 loss

ON MATT RYAN: “I’m very confident in Matt Ryan. That’s my quarterback. Came here, Day One, he treated me real good. Always throwing me the ball right. We prepare great all week. We play football together. We have to make plays.”

MORE ON MATT RYAN: “What did he throw today, 40 throws? I’ve got….if the ball is not there I have to make a play on it. He got to be a better job. It goes back and forth. It’s the game of football.”

ON WREH-WILSON’S LATE PICK: “I always think we are going to win. My mind always says that we are going to win. Blidi made a great play. They made a great play. …they came out with the win. They were better.”

ON THE TALENT BEING GOOD WITH A POOR RECORD: “We haven’t been out best. We haven’t made the plays. That’s all I can say. We have finished the games out. We haven’t made the plays. We have to be better and today we weren’t.”

ON ANOTHER DEMORALIZING LOSS: “We don’t want to loss the game in the ways that we’ve been losing them. Honestly, we can’t dwell on the past. We have to move on. We have to get ready for the next game. If we are thinking about that, we’ll have no chance for next week.”

ON GAGE’S TD PASS: “He usually runs it, but all week we said we were going to throw a post on it. We couldn’t hit it all week. I was worried that they weren’t going to call it because we hadn’t completed it. I said earlier, we were going to complete it today, in the game, the right way. He made a great throw. He put something on that. Made a good catch and it was a touchdown.”

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris on the 20-17 loss the Chargers and the play of QB Matt Ryan.

RAHEEM MORRIS, INTERIM HEAD COACH

OPENING STATEMENT: “Those things just can’t happen. Too many turnovers to overcome today. Too many mistakes by us from an offensive standpoint, from a defensive stand point, all around, special teams, all across the board. We have to make better decisions, better plays on the road in order to win those football games.”

ON RYAN’S LAST INTERCEPTION: “I thought he missed the spot. We had an outside breaking route. I think he threw it behind him a little bit……He tried to throw it out and front and didn’t get the placement that he normally gets. We’ve got to get a better throw and a better catch.”

ON THE CHARGERS GETTING INTO FIELD GOAL RANGE: “We got beat man to man. We were a two-high, two-man defense. We were playing underneath coverage. The guy made a nice outside breaking route. We got beat on a long play. We can’t let those things happen either. You can’t lose those battles if you want to win football games on the road.”

Falcons rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell discusses playing Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen in the 20-17 loss.

AJ TERRELL, CORNERBACK

ON THE LOSS: “It’s just how the game of football shakes out. You just have to make plays. However the game goes, you have to make plays as the plays good.”

ON GUARD KEENAN ALLEN: “I felt pretty good. I wish I could make some of the plays that he did make on me on the intermediate and short routes. It was definitely a good matchup and I look forward to most matchups coming up in the near future.”

Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage discusses his 39-yard TD pass to Calvin Ridley. Gage was a quarterback in high school.

RUSSELL GAGE, WIDE RECEIVER

ON THE LOSS: “It’s (terrible). We’re professionals. We have to move on. We have to understand, even if that game had went our way we would have to move on regardless. We have a group of guys that understand that, know that and live by that. Next play. Next game. We’re going to move on.”

ON RIDLEY GETTING 1,000 YARDS: “I’m extremely proud. Especially, since I could help contribute (with a TD pass). I’m extremely proud of him. He works hard. He earns it. I’m just so proud of him.”

Want to share all of

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution