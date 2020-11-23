Raheem Morris: ‘We had more bad than good today’

On an injury update on WR Julio Jones: ”We will find out what is going on tomorrow, but obviously he was not able to come back into the game because of the hammy. He did it pretty early and those guys went out there and battled but we have to see what is going on with Julio Jones.”

On how the team must flip a switch when WR Julio Jones is out of the game:”It’s just like any other great player, when they leave, in those moments somebody has to step up, next man up mentality. We have to be able to do those things quicker, faster and more deliberately while we are in the game so we can go on and get a win.”

On whether he felt there was enough creativity offensively: ”It’s hard to diminish what they are doing when you talk about the creativity and what they have been able to do the last couple of weeks. We have to go out and we have to execute better. We talked about this game being about the good, the bad, and the ugly, and we had more bad than good today. We definitely let those guys win the ugly battle. They came out and they were able to intimidate and do some different things. We were able to play physical and do some physical things, but they definitely got us when you talk about the good and the bad.”

On whether he expected Saints QB Taysom Hill to pass as much as he did: ”We knew he was the quarterback, we knew he was going to be able to come out and be able to be the quarterback. We knew he was going to throw the type of passes that he would throw, keeping them on the move with the keeper game, absolutely giving them the play action game. He did some of those things, he absolutely was able to do a few drop backs that he was able to complete that looked pretty good. Other than that, we knew and felt really good about our plan for him. We have to make some of those plays with some of the balls he did make down the field. We were not able to do that today and we have to go back and look at the reasons why and correct those things quickly and efficiently and be able to move on because we are going to see these guys in a couple of weeks.”

On whether the offensive line was over-powered or just out-of-sync: ”It was a combination of those guys covering us really well, not being able to hold up for as long as some of those pass plays may have taken. We’ll get a chance to go back and see what the analytics say on how long the pass goes in the progression and who got covered, who did what as far as progressions, but we don’t want to just blow blame on the O-line all the way. A lot of those were a combination of coverage and rush.”

On the game plan to face Saints QB Taysom Hill: ”You know what he is and you know what he can do really well so you want to limit the ability for him to be able to do those things really well, which he got going really well in the second half. We were able to cause that one fumble on him when he broke out on us on a big time run, and those things limit you on as far as what you want to do. You know he has the ability to fake that and come out with a play action pass and you have to make a play on some of these play action passes whether it be a sack-fumble or whether it be making a play on the ball down the field and we were not able to do that in the second half to absolutely flip the momentum once they got it.”

On QB Matt Ryan being out of sync: “You have to give the Saints credit. They did a great job on defense, their defensive backs did a nice job to limit us and what we were able to do. Those guys came out and had a great game plan for us. They did a nice job of keeping Matt (Ryan) under control. They did a nice job of keeping our receivers under control. You have to give those guys credit for what they were able to do.”

On the importance of staying motivated knowing they will see the Saints again: ”It’s a division opponent and those things always sting but you have to get back knowing that you are going to play these guys a couple times. We know them, they know us, it’s always going to be about the stuff we talked about before, more good, less bad and we have to go out there and we have to absolutely win the ugly game. We did not win that today and they won it. It was a good job by those guys.”

On whether he was surprised by the performance coming out of a bye week: ”The guys really had a great week of preparation. I thought it was one of our best. That’s doesn’t always dictate the terms of how it’s going to look when you go out there and play the game obviously as it happened today. We came out ready to play, guys came off the bus ready to play. We had a nice feel for it in the first half. Going into halftime and having a chance to take a lead going into half but those guys getting a big time sack and then knocking down the Hail Mary coming out with the one point lead. We really felt like we could take control of the game in the second half and we were never able to capture that. They went right down and scored on us. They got the ball back. We had a bunch of three and out, we were limited on third down which we have to get better at. All of things happened in that game and we could never shift momentum back to where we could take control of the game and win it.”

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10

