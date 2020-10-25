Matt Ryan: ‘We need to do a better job across the board’

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins signals touchdown as Falcons running back Todd Gurley attempted to stop short of the goal line to expend more time on the clock in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Gurley's touchdown gave Atlanta a 20-16 lead and the Falcons added the 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 22-16 with a minute left in the game. The Lions scored as time expired to win 23-22. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

On watching the final plays from the sideline: “It’s tough. I feel like in those end-of-game situations, you always rather be on the field with the ball in your hand. It’s tough when you’re over there watching. Credit to them. Matthew [Stafford] made some great plays there at the end of the game and a nice play at the end to get the touchdown.”

On the team’s mindset late in the game: “I think we have the right mindset there at the end of the game to go down and move the football down and get ourselves into a scoring situation to win that game. We need to do a better job across the board of handling the end of game a little bit better.”

On the message to the team as they get ready for Carolina: “It’s a quick turnaround. It’s disappointing for sure but we’ve got to go play Thursday night and we’ve got to play better than we did the last time we played Carolina. It stings for sure and it hurts. I’ve found in my career, the way you feel better is to get back on the field, get back in the meeting room and start to prepare for the next opponent.”

On Todd Gurley’s performance: “He played his ass off, he really did. It was tough sledding for him in the run game but he’s so physical and wore them down at the end and had some great runs. Todd [Gurley] is a great teammate and he is an unbelievable competitor. I thought he played hard.”

Falcons' next four games

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

