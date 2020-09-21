What Matt Ryan had to say about the loss to the Cowboys

On the connection he had today with WR Calvin Ridley:"I thought he got a lot of one-on-one opportunities. It was clear that they had a plan to try to negate what Julio was going to do for us, and he was the assist man for the entire game setting things up for other guys. We’re lucky to have guys like Calvin and Hayden and Russell that can make people pay when they do that. I thought Calvin played extremely well. I thought all three of those guys played well."

On the balance between the passing game and the running game:"I think that’s when we’re at our best, for sure, keeping defenses off balance, trying to make sure that we’re affecting them in the run game, being very efficient with that, and then also being explosive in the pass game. I thought playing from in front, you have the opportunity to do that. I did think balance was a positive."

On TE Hayden Hurst’s first touchdown as an Atlanta Falcon:"It was a good design, that’s for sure. He was running free. I think going with some tempo there, forcing them to communicate and slipping him down the backside was a really nice call by Dirk (Koetter). I’m happy for him. Hayden has worked extremely hard this offseason through some difficult circumstances as a new guy coming in. He’s done a nice job for us in the first two weeks."

On how much WR Julio Jones was affected by his injury and if he was surprised when he wasn’t able to catch the pass from WR Russell Gage in the end zone:"He’s just such a competitor no matter what’s going on. I’ve played with him for a long time to know that he’s played through a lot of different things. He came up clutch for us in the fourth-down situation today. He’s a different level of player, just his ability to battle and grind through things. I’ve always respected and appreciated that about him."

On the progress of OL Kaleb McGary, despite having to leave the game due to injury:"Yeah, it’s tough. I mean, you never want to see somebody go down. It’s a part of the game which wears on you, but he’s done a great job for us in his first year and a little bit of change. He’s gotten a lot better and improved. Hopefully it won’t be too long, but we’ll see what happens later this week."