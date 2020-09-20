Falcons’ McGary has left MCL sprain

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered a sprain medial collateral ligament in the 40-39 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys.
He was one of four starters to leave the game and not return.
“We are hopeful that nothing is going to be a long-term injury status,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after the game.
McGary, who was taken to the locker room on a cart, should be able to return this season and did not suffer a season-ending injury. Matt Gono took over for McGary.
Also, defensive end Takk McKinley suffered a groin injury. Free safety Ricardo Allen suffered an elbow injury and linebacker Foye Oluokun suffered a hamstring injury.