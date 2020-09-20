X

Falcons’ McGary has left MCL sprain

Falcons offensive guard Kaleb McGary (76) is helped off the field after suffering a knee injury during the first half Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)
Credit: AP

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered a sprain medial collateral ligament in the 40-39 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys.

He was one of four starters to leave the game and not return.

“We are hopeful that nothing is going to be a long-term injury status,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after the game.

McGary, who was taken to the locker room on a cart, should be able to return this season and did not suffer a season-ending injury. Matt Gono took over for McGary.

Also, defensive end Takk McKinley suffered a groin injury. Free safety Ricardo Allen suffered an elbow injury and linebacker Foye Oluokun suffered a hamstring injury.

