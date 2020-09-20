Falcons’ Ridley putting on a route-running clinic

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is putting on a route-running clinic in the first half against the Cowboys.
He had three catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons took a 26-7 lead.
On Ridley’s first touchdown, a 22-yard reception, he put a move on Dallas cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and got open. After making the catch, he showed enough body control to turn up the field and touch the ball across the goal line.
On his second touchdown, Ridley broke wide open after going inside and then breaking outside along the back of the end zone. He left Awuzie grabbing for him as he fell to the turf on the 3-yard touchdown drive. The touchdown capped a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 6:11 off the clock.
The Falcons led 29-10 at halftime as Ridley had five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Through the first six quarters of the season, Ridley has four touchdowns.
Calvin Ridley out there running elite level routes. Poor 24. He's getting abused. #Falcons 26, #Cowboys 7— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) September 20, 2020