What contributions should the Falcons expect from the rookie class?

“It’s important when you’re getting ready to go. Obviously for Week 1 it matters in the short term,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday. “The way the season plays out, it’s such a long season, especially for the rookies. At the end of the day you can only dress 48 (for games).”

London, who was taken eighth overall in the draft, was listed in the starting lineup along with Olamide Zaccheaus as the team’s top two wide receivers.

After recovering from a broken ankle, London had an outstanding offseason and a great start to training camp. He was injured in the first exhibition game and returned to practice Monday. The Falcons plan to make a decision on his availability Saturday.

“Sometimes you have to make decisions based on, here’s what the game plan is, or this is what you need of the game plan,” Smith said. “Do we put this player up because if somebody gets injured on the first play are we going to be out of it.”

The Falcons are hopeful that London will be ready to start the season after not putting him on injured reserve.

Over time, teams have become better at getting young receivers ready to play at the NFL level.

In 2005 for the Falcons, rookie Roddy White caught 29 of 69 targets (42%) for 446 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2011, rookie Julio Jones, playing opposite of White, caught 54 of 95 targets (56.8%) for 959 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2018, rookie Calvin Ridley, playing opposite of Jones, caught 64 of 92 targets (69.6%) for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns.

London will not have the benefit of working opposite a high-level established full-time receiver, but Pitts will drag a lot of coverage away from London. Pitts caught 68 of 110 targets (61.8%) for 1,026 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.

“So, there is a whole lot of strategy here,” Smith said. “We try to get their perspective, certainly, when you are dealing with rookies.”

Ebiketie, who the Falcons are hopeful can provide some pass rush, is listed at No. 2 behind Ade Ogundeji at outside linebacker, and Malone is No. 2 behind Lorenzo Carter on the other side.

Ebiketie and Malone are set to help on special teams and could break into the rotation or see some spot duty.

Andersen was slowed during the exhibition season by a hamstring injury, but played 32 snaps against the Jets and 36 against the Jaguars. He’ll contribute on special teams and back up Mykal Walker.

Ridder will back up Mariota while the Falcons plan to develop him.

Allgeier is listed as the third running back behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams.

Also, three undrafted rookies – defensive tackle Timothy Horne, wide receiver Jared Bernhardt and linebacker Nathan Landman – made the 53-man roster.

And cornerback Dee Alford, who played in the Canadian Football League, is considered an NFL rookie.

Horne may crack the rotation along the defensive line, while Bernhardt and Landman are third-stringers on the depth chart.

“Everything is going to be new for them,” Smith said. “They played in the (exhibition games), but we’ll have to see who can handle what. We have to understand that there is a long-term vision that is in play as well.”

Outside of Pitts, there was a lot of on-the-job training for 2021 rookies.

Ogundeji and Ta’Quon Graham could pay off on the defensive line. Richie Grant played mostly on special teams and as the nickel back.

Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, a third-round pick, started but graded poorly. He’ll start this season on injured reserve.

Cornerback Darren Hall and center Drew Dalman, who were taken in the fourth round, played spot duty last season. However, Dalman was named the starting center Tuesday.

Avery Williams, a fifth-rounder, primarily is a returner. He was moved from cornerback to running back.

“They might not have a lot of productivity in Week 1,” Smith said. “By Week 5, they may be up and really helping us.”

Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD