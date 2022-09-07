ajc logo
X

What contributions should the Falcons expect from the rookie class?

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons coach Arthur Smith talked about his rookies, the Saints and other topics Wednesday.

Credit: AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — With the Falcons set to open the season against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it’s reasonable to consider what kind of contributions they should expect from the 2022 rookie class.

Last season, all nine rookies made the team and saw the field.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

There was a wide range of performances, from tight end Kyle Pitts exceeding expectations with a 1,000-yard receiving season to wide receiver Frank Darby playing mostly on special teams over 10 games.

Seven of the eight draft picks from the 2022 class made the 53-man roster, but tight end John FitzPatrick was placed on injured reserve. Guard Justin Shaffer was cut and re-signed to the practice squad.

Wide receiver Drake London, outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, inside linebacker Troy Andersen, quarterback Desmond Ridder, outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone and running back Tyler Allgeier will get a chance to contribute.

“It’s important when you’re getting ready to go. Obviously for Week 1 it matters in the short term,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday. “The way the season plays out, it’s such a long season, especially for the rookies. At the end of the day you can only dress 48 (for games).”

London, who was taken eighth overall in the draft, was listed in the starting lineup along with Olamide Zaccheaus as the team’s top two wide receivers.

After recovering from a broken ankle, London had an outstanding offseason and a great start to training camp. He was injured in the first exhibition game and returned to practice Monday. The Falcons plan to make a decision on his availability Saturday.

“Sometimes you have to make decisions based on, here’s what the game plan is, or this is what you need of the game plan,” Smith said. “Do we put this player up because if somebody gets injured on the first play are we going to be out of it.”

The Falcons are hopeful that London will be ready to start the season after not putting him on injured reserve.

Over time, teams have become better at getting young receivers ready to play at the NFL level.

In 2005 for the Falcons, rookie Roddy White caught 29 of 69 targets (42%) for 446 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2011, rookie Julio Jones, playing opposite of White, caught 54 of 95 targets (56.8%) for 959 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2018, rookie Calvin Ridley, playing opposite of Jones, caught 64 of 92 targets (69.6%) for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns.

London will not have the benefit of working opposite a high-level established full-time receiver, but Pitts will drag a lot of coverage away from London. Pitts caught 68 of 110 targets (61.8%) for 1,026 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.

“So, there is a whole lot of strategy here,” Smith said. “We try to get their perspective, certainly, when you are dealing with rookies.”

Ebiketie, who the Falcons are hopeful can provide some pass rush, is listed at No. 2 behind Ade Ogundeji at outside linebacker, and Malone is No. 2 behind Lorenzo Carter on the other side.

Ebiketie and Malone are set to help on special teams and could break into the rotation or see some spot duty.

Andersen was slowed during the exhibition season by a hamstring injury, but played 32 snaps against the Jets and 36 against the Jaguars. He’ll contribute on special teams and back up Mykal Walker.

Ridder will back up Mariota while the Falcons plan to develop him.

Allgeier is listed as the third running back behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams.

Also, three undrafted rookies – defensive tackle Timothy Horne, wide receiver Jared Bernhardt and linebacker Nathan Landman – made the 53-man roster.

And cornerback Dee Alford, who played in the Canadian Football League, is considered an NFL rookie.

Horne may crack the rotation along the defensive line, while Bernhardt and Landman are third-stringers on the depth chart.

“Everything is going to be new for them,” Smith said. “They played in the (exhibition games), but we’ll have to see who can handle what. We have to understand that there is a long-term vision that is in play as well.”

Outside of Pitts, there was a lot of on-the-job training for 2021 rookies.

Ogundeji and Ta’Quon Graham could pay off on the defensive line. Richie Grant played mostly on special teams and as the nickel back.

Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, a third-round pick, started but graded poorly. He’ll start this season on injured reserve.

Cornerback Darren Hall and center Drew Dalman, who were taken in the fourth round, played spot duty last season. However, Dalman was named the starting center Tuesday.

Avery Williams, a fifth-rounder, primarily is a returner. He was moved from cornerback to running back.

“They might not have a lot of productivity in Week 1,” Smith said. “By Week 5, they may be up and really helping us.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United suspends Josef Martinez for one week6h ago
Georgia Bulldogs like their wide receivers just fine, thanks
1h ago
Why the Braves and Jake Odorizzi opted for extra rest for the right-hander
1h ago
Falcons to make decision on injured Drake London on Saturday
1h ago
Falcons to make decision on injured Drake London on Saturday
1h ago
Falcons’ Parker Hesse out for birth of child
57m ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Parker Hesse out for birth of child
57m ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Dalman-Hennessy: ‘We had a good competition’
1h ago
Falcons to make decision on injured Drake London on Saturday
1h ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top