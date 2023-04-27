Trade down? Trade up? Falcons having conversations before NFL draft

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Falcons’ old regime was known for its trades, going back to general manager Thomas Dimitroff vaulting up the board for receiver Julio Jones, who became one of the best players in franchise history. Dimitroff made five trades in the first round and struck deals in 12 consecutive drafts. In his final draft in 2020, the Falcons reportedly tried to move up to the No. 2 overall pick – which would become edge rusher Chase Young – but they stayed put at No. 16 and selected cornerback A.J. Terrell.

The current front office hasn’t yet made a splashy draft trade (though it traded several big-name players, including two Falcons icons in Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan as the team underwent a rebuild).

In 2021, the Falcons traded back five spots in the second round with Denver, picking up an extra fourth-round pick. Last year, the team moved up five spots in the second round to select linebacker Arnold Ebiketie. This could be the first time Fontenot makes a move on Day 1.

“When you’re picking where we are, you’ve had those conversations in general,” Fontenot said. “I’d be surprised if the phone would ring and it’s someone that you haven’t talked to yet. When you’re picking in the top 10, usually, you’ve had those conversations and gone all the way down to, ‘OK, this is what it would be,’ and you’ve agreed to the framework. If this happens, if this player is there, this is what we’d do.

“So you have those conversations. Now, when you’re in the third round, that’s when you get a lot of those calls on the clock that you weren’t prepared for that you don’t know. When you’re picking where we are, a lot of those conversations have been had.”

Expect a hectic first round. Fontenot echoed what others have opined: “This is the most uncertain it’s been,” as far as guessing how the round will unfold. There are five quarterbacks who will dominate discussion, but there’s also seemingly a lack of consensus on offensive linemen, linebackers and cornerbacks, which could create some surprise scenarios and perhaps motivate teams to make trades.