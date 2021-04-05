Falcons have interviewed Oregon’s Penei Sewell

Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, who’s widely considered the top offensive lineman in the draft, has interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, who hold the fourth overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
“Yeah, I’ve talked with Falcons,” Sewell said on Monday over a virtual call. “Yeah, it would be honor to go wherever. But definitely, if I went that early it would eliminate a lot of stress and uncertainty in my mind. Wherever I go, it will be fun.”
If the Falcons don’t draft Sewell, he likely won’t get past the Cincinnati Bengals, who own the fifth pick in the draft and need to also improve their offensive line. The draft will be held April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland.
Sewell said that he’s been working out with former Falcons left tackle Sam Baker to help him great ready for the draft. Baker played for the Falcons from 2008 to 2014 and made 61 starts and played in 75 games, before a rash of injuries cut his career short.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)
3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)
4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)
6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)
7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones (QB, Alabama)
9. Falcons (trade with Broncos): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)
