Falcons have interviewed Oregon’s Penei Sewell

“Yeah, I’ve talked with Falcons,” Sewell said on Monday over a virtual call. “Yeah, it would be honor to go wherever. But definitely, if I went that early it would eliminate a lot of stress and uncertainty in my mind. Wherever I go, it will be fun.”

If the Falcons don’t draft Sewell, he likely won’t get past the Cincinnati Bengals, who own the fifth pick in the draft and need to also improve their offensive line. The draft will be held April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland.