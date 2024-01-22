Atlanta Falcons

Timeline: Steps taken by Falcons before hiring Raheem Morris

Former Falcons defensive coordinator and interim coach Raheem Morris is reportedly returning to the franchise as its next head coach.

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Former Falcons defensive coordinator and interim coach Raheem Morris is reportedly returning to the franchise as its next head coach.
By
Updated 47 minutes ago

Here is the current timeline of interviews — virtual and in-person — conducted by the Falcons in their search for a new head coach:

Jan. 8 – Arthur Smith is fired after three consecutive 7-10 seasons, one day following a season-ending loss to the Saints.

Jan. 12 – Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald completes virtual interview.

Jan. 13 - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 14 - Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 15 - Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick completes in-person interview.

Jan. 16 - University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh completes in-person interview.

Jan. 18 - Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson completes virtual interview.

Jan. 19 - Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn completes virtual interview and Belichick completes second in-person interview.

Jan. 20 - Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 21 - Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 22 - Callahan, who had a second interview with the Falcons scheduled for Jan. 25, accepts head coach position with Titans.

Jan. 23 - Morris completes a second interview, this one in-person. He is the second candidate to have a second interview.

Jan. 24 - Evero completes a second interview, this one in-person. He is the third candidate to have a second interview. The interview puts the team in compliance with the NFL’s Rooney Rule. Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel completes in-person interview. Harbaugh reaches an agreement to become the Chargers’ head coach.

Jan. 25 - Slowik completes a second interview, this one in person. He is the fourth candidate to have a second interview.

Jan. 25 - Morris hired as next head coach.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top