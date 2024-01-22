Timeline: Steps taken by Falcons before hiring Raheem Morris

Jan. 13 - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 14 - Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 15 - Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick completes in-person interview.

Jan. 16 - University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh completes in-person interview.

Jan. 18 - Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson completes virtual interview.

Jan. 19 - Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn completes virtual interview and Belichick completes second in-person interview.

Jan. 20 - Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 21 - Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 22 - Callahan, who had a second interview with the Falcons scheduled for Jan. 25, accepts head coach position with Titans.

Jan. 23 - Morris completes a second interview, this one in-person. He is the second candidate to have a second interview.

Jan. 24 - Evero completes a second interview, this one in-person. He is the third candidate to have a second interview. The interview puts the team in compliance with the NFL’s Rooney Rule. Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel completes in-person interview. Harbaugh reaches an agreement to become the Chargers’ head coach.

Jan. 25 - Slowik completes a second interview, this one in person. He is the fourth candidate to have a second interview.

Jan. 25 - Morris hired as next head coach.