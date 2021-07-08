Time set for Falcons’ open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

After not hosting any fans during the 2020 exhibition season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Falcons will hold an open practice at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tickets cost $5. Proceeds will go to Emory Healthcare.
Because of current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.
The team is set to report to Flowery Branch on July 27. The rest of the Falcons’ training-camp schedule will be announced at a later date, including open practices in Flowery Branch.