Time set for Falcons’ open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta Falcons will play 17 games in the 2021 NFL season.

Atlanta Falcons
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

After not hosting any fans during the 2020 exhibition season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Falcons will hold an open practice at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tickets cost $5. Proceeds will go to Emory Healthcare.

Because of current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.

The team is set to report to Flowery Branch on July 27. The rest of the Falcons’ training-camp schedule will be announced at a later date, including open practices in Flowery Branch.

