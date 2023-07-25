The Bow Tie Chronicles: The Falcons set to open ‘Camp Ridder’

In the 405th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the state of the football team as they reported for training camp. A lot of the focus will be on quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was named the team’s starting quarterback over the offseason. Ridder started four games last season and posted a 2-2 mark. In addition to Ridder, rookie running back Bijan Robinson and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen are major additions to watch.