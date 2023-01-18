ajc logo
X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Should the Falcons go after Lamar Jackson?

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

In the 385th episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is joined by Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com to help break down the Lamar Jackson situation in Baltimore. The Falcons went after Deshaun Watson last offseason, but lost the battle for his services to the Browns. The Falcons have quarterback Desmond Ridder, but Jackson is a former NFL MVP who would electrify the fan base and instantly turn the Falcons into a playoff team.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Georgia Tech makes hires of six assistants official8h ago

Credit: AP

Dreadful 3-point shooting dooms Jackets in home loss to N.C. State
7h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs waste 8-point halftime lead, fall to Kentucky
4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Hawks improving, winning despite all the noise
14h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Hawks improving, winning despite all the noise
14h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after injury
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after injury
11h ago
Falcons’ defensive coordinator search kicks into gear; interviews set up
Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom named second-team AP All-Pro
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
20h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top