The Bow Tie Chronicles: Should the Falcons go after Lamar Jackson?

In the 385th episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is joined by Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com to help break down the Lamar Jackson situation in Baltimore. The Falcons went after Deshaun Watson last offseason, but lost the battle for his services to the Browns. The Falcons have quarterback Desmond Ridder, but Jackson is a former NFL MVP who would electrify the fan base and instantly turn the Falcons into a playoff team.