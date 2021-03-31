X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: How the 49ers trade impacts the Falcons

Quarterback Justin Fields throws as part of a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (Paul Vernon/AP)

Credit: Paul Vernon

By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 256th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses what the 49ers’ trade into the No. 3 spot means for the Atlanta Falcons, who hold the fourth overall pick in the upcoming draft. Also, new Falcons running back Mike Davis, outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo and cornerback Fabian Moreau stop by to discuss how they fit in with their new team.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones (QB, Alabama)

9. Falcons (trade with Broncos): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)

