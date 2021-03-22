X

Here’s Falcons’ official draft order for 2021 NFL draft

An Atlanta Falcons representative marks the team's decisions during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (Matt Marton/AP)
Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 24 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The NFL released the official draft order for the upcoming NFL draft, which will be held in Cleveland from April 29 through May 1.

The Falcons have nine picks in the draft. Here are their official draft positions:

Falcons 2021 draft picks

First round: No. 4 overall

Second round: No. 35 (third pick of the round)

Third round: No. 68 (fourth pick of the round)

Fourth round: No. 108 (third pick of the round)

Fifth round: No. 148 (fourth pick of the round)

Fifth round: No. 182 (38th pick of the round. Compensatory pick)

Fifth round: No. 183 (39th pick of the round. Compensatory pick)

Sixth round: No. 187 (third pick of the round)

Sixth round: No. 219 (35th pick of the round. Compensatory pick)

Seventh round: No. 232 (4 picks of the round) Tennessee has this pick from Falcons through Miami in Charles Harris deal.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 2.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)

3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)

