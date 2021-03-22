Here’s Falcons’ official draft order for 2021 NFL draft

Third round: No. 68 (fourth pick of the round)

Fourth round: No. 108 (third pick of the round)

Fifth round: No. 148 (fourth pick of the round)

Fifth round: No. 182 (38th pick of the round. Compensatory pick)

Fifth round: No. 183 (39th pick of the round. Compensatory pick)

Sixth round: No. 187 (third pick of the round)

Sixth round: No. 219 (35th pick of the round. Compensatory pick)

Seventh round: No. 232 (4 picks of the round) Tennessee has this pick from Falcons through Miami in Charles Harris deal.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 2.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)

3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now