Moreau looking to help in Falcons’ short-handed secondary

“It was definitely a freak accident and the timing wasn’t all that great,” Moreau said. “I just learned that (you can make it) through anything as long as you put your mind to it. Put God first, you can get through anything. I just rehabbed well and knew that wherever I ended up was where I needed to be.”

In retrospect, he knows that the injury was costly.

“It’s the past now,” Moreau said. “I just look at it as a lesson and knowing that I can get through anything. But, yes, I do feel like things maybe would have worked out differently, but I put that in God’s hands.”

Moreau ended up being the 12th cornerback taken in the draft. Marshon Lattimore was the first cornerback taken in the draft, 11th overall by the Saints.

“The rehab was like five months,” Moreau said. “But honestly waking up the next day from surgery, just waking up in the morning and realizing that this was my journey and I’m going to make the best (of) it. I just put my mind into it and rehabbed well. Once we got to the season, my rookie year, I felt normal again.”

Moreau plans to step in and contribute immediately to the secondary.

“I picked Atlanta because it’s an opportunity to play and showcase my talent,” Moreau said. “To just contribute any way that I can. I just see myself as a physical corner. Just being able to showcase my ability against some top receivers. There are a lot of good receivers in this division. Just to be able to put that out there and show the world what I can do.”

The Falcons’ new regime elected to move on from the top four safeties – Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee and Sharrod Neasman -- and two cornerbacks in Darqueze Dennard and Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

There are snaps available behind left cornerback A.J. Terrell, who started 15 games as a rookie after being selected with the 16th overall pick.

Moreau, who’ll turn 27 on April 9, has been mainly a special-teams player. He’s played in 60 games and made 18 starts.

Moreau, 6-foot and 204 pounds, was drafted when new Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith was with the Washington Football Team.

Moreau played only 156 defensive snaps (15%) last season. He played 181 special-teams snaps (41%) in 2020.

Wreh-Wilson played 242 defensive snaps (22%) and 105 special-teams snaps (23%) for the Falcons. Dennard played in eight games and made six starts, mostly at right cornerback. He played 437 defensive snaps (40%) and 16 on special teams (4%).

Moreau is the oldest cornerback on the roster.

“I just look forward to being a leader if that is what presents itself,” Moreau said. “Be a guy that helps them. Help them learn how to watch film, give them tips here and there. How to see the field. How teams are going to attack you and just stuff like that.

“I was able to get that in Washington. Just being able to bring that to Atlanta would definitely be something that I’m looking forward to doing.”

Moreau can’t wait to practice against wide receiver Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

“Just going against them is practice is going to do a lot for me,” Moreau said. “I feel like they are one of the ... top duo in the country. So, just to be able to go against them ... they both run great routes. Julio is a big strong receiver. Calvin is fast and (runs) great routes, too. Just to be able to get that work in practice and translate it into the game, that would help me out a lot.”

Moreau believes he can help the defense.

“I’m a physical corner, I like to get up and press,” Moreau said. “I like to get in the receiver’s face and just disrupt them the best way that I can.”

Moreau, who plans to work in his real estate and interior design with his father when he retires, is proud of his Haitian descent.

“A lot of people see Haiti through the media,” Moreau said. “So, I just try to inform people how beautiful of a country that it is. How the people are some of the best people in the world. I just try to embrace that when people ask me questions or ask me where my family is from. Also, just showing that I’m proud of being Haitian and any way that I can to make that known, yes, I am Haitian-American.”

