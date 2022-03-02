Hamburger icon
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ Fontenot, Smith working first combine

The Falcoins hold the No. 8 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Atlanta Falcons
44 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS — In the 320th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution talks with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, who are working their first NFL scouting combine together after last year’s event was canceled.

They made it clear they are looking for players with “championship makeup” who fit the ethos and culture of the team they are building. They also discussed the depth in the draft, the quarterbacks, UGA and local players and offensive line prospects.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

