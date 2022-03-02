The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ Fontenot, Smith working first combine

INDIANAPOLIS — In the 320th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution talks with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, who are working their first NFL scouting combine together after last year’s event was canceled.
They made it clear they are looking for players with “championship makeup” who fit the ethos and culture of the team they are building. They also discussed the depth in the draft, the quarterbacks, UGA and local players and offensive line prospects.
