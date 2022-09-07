ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons to face retooled Saints on Sunday

Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) likely will make things challenging for the Falcons' defense Sunday. (JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

In the 349th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has Arthur Smith, Casey Hayward, Chris Lindstrom and Dee Alford stop by to help discuss the season-opening matchup with the New Orleans Saints, who have a new coach in Dennis Allen. Key additions for the Saints include safety Tyrann Mathieu, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and safety Marcus Maye.

Sun., Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2, vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

