The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons to face retooled Saints on Sunday

In the 349th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has Arthur Smith, Casey Hayward, Chris Lindstrom and Dee Alford stop by to help discuss the season-opening matchup with the New Orleans Saints, who have a new coach in Dennis Allen. Key additions for the Saints include safety Tyrann Mathieu, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and safety Marcus Maye.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sun., Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 2, vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Thur., Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author