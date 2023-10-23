The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons move into first place

In the 425th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses how the Falcons pulled out the 16-13 victory over the Buccaneers to move into sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The win helped the Falcons snap an eight-game road losing streak. The Falcons had to overcome playing without running back Bijan Robinson, who was sick and three redzone fumbles by quarterback Desmond Ridder to improve to 4-3.