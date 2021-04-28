The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons mock draft for all nine picks

In the 260th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) gets you ready for the 2021 NFL draft and share with you who the Falcons should select with their nine picks in the draft. Those picks include Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, former Georgia safety Richard LeCounte and North Carolina Central defensive end Darius Royster and more. Also, ESPN draft analyst explains why Fields, the No. 2 rated quarterback may slip in the draft and why the 49ers are set to over-draft Mac Jones at No. 3.