The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons, Dolphins hold model joint practice

In the 407th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter welcomes Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, coach Arthur Smith and cornerback A.J. Terrell to help discuss the running back market, the third year of the three-year plan, church, and the joint practice with the Dolphins. The Falcons had a respectable showing -- offensively and defensively -- in their first practice against the Dolphins, who went 9-8 and went to the AFC playoffs last season.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

