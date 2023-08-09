The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons, Dolphins hold model joint practice

In the 407th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter welcomes Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, coach Arthur Smith and cornerback A.J. Terrell to help discuss the running back market, the third year of the three-year plan, church, and the joint practice with the Dolphins. The Falcons had a respectable showing -- offensively and defensively -- in their first practice against the Dolphins, who went 9-8 and went to the AFC playoffs last season.