In the 439th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Falcons must rebound from an awful loss to the Buccaneers. The Falcons, who defeated the Panthers 24-10 in the season opener, can not afford to look past Carolina. They need a victory to keep pace with Bucs, who play at the Packers, and the Saints, who host the New York Giants.