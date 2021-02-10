The Bow Tie Chronicles: Blank on the Falcons’ salary cap woes

In the 249th episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the future of the team and the salary cap situation with Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Also, new Pro Football Hall of Fame member Calvin Johnson discusses his football beginning at Sandy Creek High and Georgia Tech that led to a yellow jacket and a bust in Canton, Ohio.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position:
NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.
Brooks’ picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
